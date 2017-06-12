Judge sets trial date for Gasser

Ronald Gasser (Photo: Jefferson Parish (La.) Sheriff)

GRETNA, La. – The man accused of fatally shooting Joe McKnight will go to trial later this summer.

Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach of the 24th Judicial District on Monday set a trial date of Aug. 7 for Ronald Gasser.

Gasser is accused of standing at McKnight’s passenger-side window and shooting him three times during an apparent road-rage incident last year.

Authorities have said Gasser admitted to shooting McKnight, a standout for John Curtis Christian School and the New York Jet, after a chase that began on the Crescent City Connection and ended at Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard on Dec. 1, 2016.

Gasser is charged with second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

