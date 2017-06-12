July 4th bayou boat regatta fizzles because of illegal fireworks, trash

Organizers of the Krewe of Kolossos Fourth of July Boat Regatta on Bayou St. John have decided not to hold the popular parade this year because of problems with messy crowds. (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS – A July 4th tradition on Bayou St. John has been cancelled because of problems with messy crowds.

Organizers of the Krewe of Kolossos Fourth of July Boat Regatta have decided not to hold the popular parade this year.

They told The New Orleans Advocate they've grown frustrated with increasingly large crowds and the mess they leave behind.

Nearby residents have also complained about all the trash and the illegal fireworks during the annual event.

The flotilla featured watercraft with patriotic deocrations and a coronation of krewe royalty.

And though the krewe’s website still promoted the boat parade as of Friday with information on the event still posted on several prominent tourism websites and events calendars, anyone planning to attend will be in for a disappointment.

“It really got old picking up other people’s messes out there,” Katrina Brees, the group’s founder, said. “There were only about 20 of us from the krewe out there last year on the Fourth of July, but then it was like thousands of other people started showing up and it got really big. We took a lot of heat for that. People were griping at me when I was out there cleaning up other’s people’s trash.”

© 2017 WWL-TV