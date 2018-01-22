Jurors hear Gasser say he feared for his life during encounter with McKnight

GRETNA, La. -- Jurors heard Ronald Gasser tell Jefferson Parish detectives that he feared for his life when Joe McKnight got out of his SUV and leaned into Gasser’s passenger-side window at the end of a road-rage incident in Terrytown that began on the Crescent City Connection.

Gasser made those comments in a videotape statement to investigators that prosecutors played during Gasser’s trial Monday. The interview Gasser’s second with police, was conducted a day after the Dec. 1, 2016, shooting.

Gasser told detectives McKnight was leaning into his car’s window. “That’s when I feared for my life,” he said. “I was frightened.”

Detectives asked Gasser if McKnight got into his car at all. Gasser said McKnight wasn’t able to get into his car since he had a bulky ladder in his front seat.

But he said McKnight was shouting at him, so he shouted back “get your f****** hands off my car!”

Gasser said McKnight responded, “I”m gonna f*** you up! I’m gonna kill you! I’m gonna f*** you up -- big time!”

It was at that point, Gasser said, he popped off three rounds.

Gasser said McKnight stumbled backwards instantly and he hopped out of his car since he didn’t know if he’d hit him.

The video was played hours after jurors heard from witnesses who painted a picture of a chaotic scene after the shooting.

As one witness called 911 to give dispatchers descriptions of the vehicles involved, another rushed to McKnight’s side and tried to give him CPR as he lay dying on the ground.

