Jurors told Gasser trial could last two weeks

GRETNA, La. -- What could be a two-week trial for the man accused of fatally shooting former NFL running back Joe McKnight during a road-rage incident in Terrytown began Tuesday morning with jury selection, a process that could take two days.

Ronald Gasser, 55, is charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 1, 2016 killing.

Judge Ellen Kovach of the 24th Judicial District Court interviewed potential jurors in groups of about 40. She said that while the trial could take as long as two weeks, jurors will not be sequestered during the trial.

Kovach barred the media and some others from sitting in courtroom during the early phase of questioning, citing a lack of space. Reporters were allowed in about 11 a.m.

The judge asked jurors questions about their employment status, if they or family members have been the victim of or convicted of a crime, and if they have any relatives in law enforcement.

The jury will be made up of citizens from across Jefferson Parish. A doctor, nurse, IT specialist, AT&T technician and former teacher were among those being questioned by the judge Tuesday morning.

Twelve jurors and four alternates will be empaneled. Questioning that began after recessing for lunch moved to Kovach's chambers. Potential jurors were also being asked what they have heard about the case.

It was unclear Tuesday afternoon whether the case would continue Wednesday because of an arctic blast that was headed to the metro New Orleans area. That decision is up to Kovach.

Gasser, who remains in jail, sat at the defense table dressed in a black pinstripe suit. None of McKnight's family members were seen in the courtroom.

If convicted as charged, Gasser would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The jury could also opt to convict Gasser on the lesser charges of manslaughter or negligent homicide or find him not guilty.

The shooting that killed McKnight was the culmination of an argument that began as he and Gasser drove across the Crescent City Connection.

Then-Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said at the the time that both men were driving erratically, cutting each other off and yelling at each other through open windows.

Gasser shot McKnight, 28, who was not armed, about 2:45 p.m. near Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard in Terrytown.

Authorities said the shooting happened when both cars had stopped at the light and McKnight approached Gasser's vehicles.

Gasser's attorneys cast McKnight as the aggressor who they claim tried to enter through Gasser's passenger side window. They said Gasser shot McKnight three times from inside his car in self-defense.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Kovach reminded reporters of her order that bars media from any type of live coverage from the courtroom, including live blogging, Twitter or Facebook. She has also prohibited laptop computers and cellphones from being used during the trial.

