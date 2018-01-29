Jury expected to begin deliberating fate of former JPSO leader

Retired JPSO Chief Deputy Craig Taffaro. (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Jury deliberations are expected to get underway today in the tax evasion trial of a former top deputy at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Craig Taffaro is accused of claiming hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses on his taxes, without the proper documentation to back them up.

Those expenses were in connection with a side business he owned with former Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand.

Normand retired last summer to take a job as a host at WWL Radio.

Taffaro took the stand in his own defense, blaming his accountant for some of the errors on his returns and his frequent use of cash for why there's no documentation on others.

