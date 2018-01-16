Jury faces tough question in trial of man accused of killing NFL star Joe McKnight

NEW ORLEANS -- Did Ronald Gasser kill Joe McKnight in self-defense, or did he overreact to a road-rage incident when he shot the former NFL standout?

That’s what a Jefferson Parish jury will have to decide after it is seated, a process that process begins today.

It’s a case that will be tough for both sides to prove, said WWL-TV legal analyst Pauline Hardin. The prosecution will have to prove that Gasser intended to kill the unarmed McKnight when he fired off several rounds from inside his car 14 months ago.

Gasser, meanwhile, is “going to have to try to convince the jury of his … belief at the time that he was in fear for his life,” Hardin said.

Police initially booked Gasser on a count of manslaughter before a grand jury charged him with the more serious crime of second-degree murder.

If convicted of that second-degree murder, Gasser faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation or parole. He could, however, also be found guilty of lesser charges of manslaughter or negligent homicide.

The shooting was the culmination of an argument that began as McKnight and Gasser drove across the Crescent City Connection on Dec. 1, 2016. Gasser shot McKnight, who was not armed, about 2:45 p.m. near Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard in Terrytown.

Former Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said at the time that McKnight was driving “erratically” in his Audi SUV on the bridge and may have cut Gasser off in traffic.

Normand also said Gasser, who was driving an Infiniti sedan, made a statement to police that he became irritated after McKnight continued a “tit-for-tat” argument, in Normand’s words, arguing as they drove.

Gasser was inside of his vehicle when he shot McKnight, who walked up to his car and began to argue with him, which means a jury could agree that he was defending himself. He stayed at the scene after the shooting, and JPSO detectives recovered his gun.

But there is a lot of weight in the fact that McKnight was not armed, Hardin said. “(That) shows Mr. Gasser was wrong in his belief that he was subject to bodily harm,” Hardin said. “That will be a big point.”

Another factor in the trial will be a decade-old incident in Gasser’s past.

Gasser was accused of punching a man in the head several times after pulling into a gas station at the same intersection where McKnight was killed. That happened after the man, another driver, complained about Gasser’s driving.

He was booked with simple battery but those charges were later dropped.

Jefferson Parish prosecutors, in arguing to allow that information to be used in this case, said it shows Gasser has a history of “quickly becoming the aggressor in reaction to a perceived slight on the road.”

“That’s a really powerful piece of evidence for the prosecution because Mr. Gasser’s faced this type of situation before and made a mistake,” Hardin said. “You have a second incident of the same type of situation where now somebody is dead, and that person didn’t have a gun, never laid a hand on Gasser.”

Judge Ellen Kovach of the 24th Judicial District Court has barred any coverage, such as live tweeting, from inside the courtroom. The trial could take two weeks.

New Orleans Advocate staff writer Chad Calder contributed to this report.

