Jury finds Junior Galette not liable for woman's injuries in civil trial

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Junior Jovais Galette arrives at the Jefferson Parish Government Center in Gretna, La. with his girlfriend, Ebony Harris, on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Photo: Matthew Hinton, The New Orleans Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS -- A jury found former Saints pass rusher Junior Galette not liable for injuries sustained by a woman during a physical altercation at his home according to The New Orleans Advocate.

The jury, consisting of eight men and four women, took 2 hours and 25 minutes to decide that Galette did not intentionally cause harm to the plaintiff. The jury was split 9-to-3.

The plaintiff, who says she was Galette's girlfriend at the time, claims he harmed her during a fight at his house on Jan. 5, 2015. Galette was never charged in the incident, but the plaintiff claims she suffered a torn earlobe and scratches to her face. She also claims she has since suffered from emotional problems stemming from their allegedly abusive relationship.

Galette denies those claims and said that the plaintiff was not his girlfriend and that he never laid a hand on her.

