Karr High recognizes academic achievement

NEW ORLEANS -- Despite recent violence outside their campus, Edna Karr students remain focused on their education and the future. Thursday, nearly 600 students got the recognition they deserve - awards in academic excellence.

Amanda Diaz is one of those students. Her education at Edna Karr inspired a passion for learning.

"I never thought I would love taking an AP class but it's something that's really become a part of my life,” Diaz said.

The school is also paving a path for the future.

"I want to major in business with the hopes of going to law school because I want to be a lawyer,” Diaz said.

This school knows the bad all too well. Two teenagers were killed outside the school this week. A pizza delivery driver was killed a few blocks away the week before.

"The shooting that occurred in and around this area the other night jarred us in a very personal way,” Mayor Landrieu said. “To add a deeper tragedy to it, the wife of the pizza delivery driver is a teacher at this school. Both his children go to this school."

It's the good that's been happening within Edna Karr that will create change.

"Light always outshines the darkness,” Mayor Landrieu said.

This school and these students are creating a light that's blinding.

"The good that our schools do in our community in general, we don't pay attention to that,” Diaz said. “We focus on the negative and we should be focusing on the positive because this is what's going to uplift the students, this is what's going to uplift our future children because we are the future."

