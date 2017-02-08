Kendall Washington was at home, which is close to his business. His employees were inside the business when the storm struck.
"Thank God, they are all safe," he said of his employees, especially since the roof of the building was heavily damaged. His employees locked the door and hid in the bathroom.
Normally a two-minute drive it took him 45 minutes to get to the business after the storm.
