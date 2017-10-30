Kenner fire chief fired following internal investigation

KENNER – Fire Chief John Hellmers has been fired after spending six weeks on disciplinary reassignment.

Kenner CAO Deborah Foshee announced that Hellmers was relieved of his duties after an internal investigation.

Documents obtained by Eyewitness News show that Hellmers was investigated for complaints that included manipulation of budget numbers, failure to pay bills and misuse of city computers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

