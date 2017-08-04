Kenner man dies weeks after being beaten with hammer

Anita and Phillip Lynch (Photo: courtesy Lynch family)

KENNER -- An elderly man who along with his wife was viciously attacked with a hammer last month has died, Kenner police said.

The Jefferson Parish coroner will conduct an autopsy on 89-year-old Phillip Lynch, who died Friday. Charges against the 16-year-old suspect could be increased after the autopsy is done and a cause of death determined, said Lt. Brian McGregor, a Kenner Police Department spokesman.

The teen had faced two counts of attempted first-degree murder along with aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle charges after he allegedly stole the couple’s vehicle and crashed it in Baton Rouge.

Police have said the suspect attacked Lynch and his wife, 70-year-old Anita, inside their home in mid-July following an argument.

