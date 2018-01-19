KENNER, La. -- Traffic on Loyola Avenue is backed up Friday as residents wait for bottled water in response to the boil water advisory in Jefferson Parish.

A line of vehicles could be seen at Kenner City Park around 10:30 a.m., waiting for the donated water to be given away. Some residents said they had been waiting for almost an hour in the line.

Cars lined up ready to get bottled water at Kenner’s City Park Pavilion. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/uj3MRdFKK8 — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) January 19, 2018

People coming to the pavilion are asked to bring proof of residency, and officials said there will be a maximum of one case of water per residence. Many stores in the parish reportedly were sold out of bottled water.

Some of the donated water is also being delivered to nursing homes and assisted living centers in the area, officials said.

Mayor Ben Zahn said if there is a second distribution site, details will be posted on the city's Facebook page.

Parish officials said water pressure in the parish will continue to be monitored.

