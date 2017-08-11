Kidnapping suspect captured in Slidell

SLIDELL -- Lawrence Michael Handley, who was wanted by Lafayette Police in connection with an alleged kidnapping, was arrested in Slidell around 4 p.m. Friday after an extensive manhunt.

He was apprehended at a hotel without incident, according to a release from the Lafayette Police Department.

Collaborating efforts between Lafayette City Marshal's along with the East, Central and Western Division of US Marshal Task Force Division assisted in the arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.

