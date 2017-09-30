NEW ORLEANS – Rock superstars KISS is one act that you will find at the Gretna Heritage Fest on Saturday.

One young super fan of the band got to meet them during carnival season last year, but couldn’t make it to their concert.

Ryland Sasser is 10 years old and his dream of seeing his favorite band perform is coming true. He got a VIP pass and special seat to see KISS at the festival.

“It's my first actual concert. I've been to high school concerts but not the same! At all!” Sasser said.

KISS is expected to hit the stage at 10 p.m. on Saturday at the festival and Sasser said he is excited to get the chance to stay up late for that.

