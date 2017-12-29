Kit Wohl recipe: Casamento's oyster soup

Casamento's oyster soup (Photo: Kit Wohl)

This recipe for oyster soup from the classic New Orleans restaurant Casamento's comes courtesy of Kit Wohl's Cookbook Studio and her book, New Orleans Classic Seafood (Pelican Publishing). Kit appears regularly in the kitchen on the Sunday edition of Eyewitness Morning News.

Casamento's Oyster Soup

As you reflect on the year past and the one ahead, it’s comforting to know that some things don’t change, such as Casamento’s oyster soup, believed to be unchanged from the time the iconic Magazine Street restaurant opened in 1919. Anticipating New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and an abundance of football and family, a traditional bowl of oyster soup warms your heart, loving spoonful by loving spoonful. There’s no real reason to wait until a holiday for a big bowlful of oyster soup, it’s the perfect weather to have it anytime you need a warm hug.Makes 4 to 6 servings.

3-1/2 cups water

2 dozen freshly shucked oysters, drained

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon finely chopped garlic

1/8 teaspoon dried thyme

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 bay leaf

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

In a medium saucepan bring the water to a boil. Add the oysters and cook for 3 minutes. Remove oysters with a slotted spoon and reserve three cups of liquid.

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook celery and onions in 1 tablespoon of butter, stirring constantly until tender. Stir in 2-1/2 cups of the reserved liquid, garlic, thyme, red pepper and bay leaf; bring to a boil. Stir in the cream. Reduce the heat and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in the milk and return to a simmer. Remember that once the milk is added, never heat the soup past a simmer.

