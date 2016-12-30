Kit Wohl recipe: Chef Donald Link's black-eyed pea gumbo

Chef Donald Link's Black-eyed Pea Gumbo (Photo: Kit Wohl)

This recipe is courtesy of Kit Wohl's Cookbook Studio and her book New Orleans Classic Gumbos and Soups (Pelican Publishing). Kit appears regularly in the kitchen on the Sunday edition of Eyewitness Morning News, Sundays at 6 a.m.

The weather keeps teasing us, and New Year’s rapid approach makes good luck ahead top of mind. We’ve had our fair share of holiday gumbos, but this unusual one is outstanding, luscious and a favorite in our house, especially when it includes black eyed peas. Good luck, and good eating.

Chef Donald Link’s German roots are found in the plains country of southwest Louisiana, where his ancestors used their hand-me-down techniques to introduce a wide range of charcuterie to the region. No wonder Link uses a smoker for so many of his meat preparations. His lusty, creative dishes can be found at his two New Orleans restaurants—Cochon, whose menu focuses on country-style treatments of pork, fish and zesty seasoned vegetables, Herbsaint, a favorite of diners seeking creative and more refined dishes that do not lack for the deep, luscious flavors of the Creole-Cajun style, and Peche, which celebrates seafood. This extensive repertoire keeps adding James Beard Foundation awards to each of his chefs and restaurants.

Seafood and poultry are the most familiar main ingredients of gumbo recipes. This one relies on tender pork and black-eyed peas to underline its deep, smoky flavor. The traditional accompaniment to gumbo is potato salad, so use your favorite recipe for it and serve it as a side dish.

If you have a smoker, prepare your own shredded pork. A raw pork butt, about 2 to 3 pounds, should be coated with your favorite unsalted Creole seasoning and smoked to provide the necessary quantity and flavor. Of course, you can use your oven, but its not as much fun.Shred the meat into bite-size pieces. Otherwise, seek out pre-cooked shredded pork, without sauce, from your favorite barbecue restaurant. Black-eyed peas are available in most good markets, fresh and ready to cook. The dried peas must be cooked for the appropriate amount of time. It would be tempting to use a canned product, well seasoned.

Serves: Six or more

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup vegetable oil or bacon grease

2 cups finely diced onion

1 cup finely diced green pepper

1/2 cup finely diced celery

3 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

1 1/2 gallons pork or chicken stock, unsalted and preferably fresh

1 1/2 pounds fresh okra sliced crosswise 1/2 inch wide

2 tablespoons vegetable oil for okra

2 cups cooked black-eyed peas, or substitute two 15-1/2-ounce cans

1 1/2 pounds pulled, shredded pork, fully smoked and shredded

2 tablespoons filé powder

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chile powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon white pepper

2 tablespoons black pepper

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

3 whole bay leaves

For Greens

2 cups cooked collard or mustard greens

4 pieces bacon, fried

1 white onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon white vinegar

hot sauce to taste

Prepare a dark-mahogany-colored roux using the flour and oil. Stir continuously and pay close attention as the color darkens. Preparation will require 30 to 45 minutes. As soon as the roux is just past a red color and turning back to brown, add the diced vegetables and chopped garlic. Add the stock and, stirring frequently, bring to a simmer. Continue simmering for about 1 hour while frequently stirring. Skim off all of the fat that rises to the top.

If the gumbo is too thick, add more stock until the consistency you prefer is reached. Using a skillet, fry the bacon until it becomes crisp and brown. Remove bacon, leaving the bacon fat in the skillet. Drain bacon on paper towels. Reheat bacon oil in skillet and add the collard or mustard greens and onions and sauté until wilted. Crumble bacon and return to the greens mixture. Add sugar, vinegar, hot sauce and salt and pepper to taste.

Using a skillet, sear okra in oil until lightly browned. This process helps to remove the stringy consistency that okra can produce. Add the okra, black-eyed peas, greens, pork and seasoning. Return to a simmer and adjust the seasoning to taste. Serve over cooked rice or with a side dish of potato salad.

