Kit Wohl recipe: James Beard nominee Kelly Fields' key lime strawberry shortcake

Key Lime Strawberry Shortcake from Willa Jean (Photo: Willa Jean)

In honor of the James Beard Foundation Awards, Kit Wohl’s Cookbook Studio presents this recipe for a feast to celebrate the city. Kit appears regularly in the Cookbook Studio on the WWL-TV Sunday edition of Eyewitness Morning News at 6 a.m.

Surrounding the James Beard Foundation finalists, often called the Academy Awards of the restaurant world, is delicious anticipation and excitement. Winners will be presented this Monday evening, May 1, live-streamed at jamesbeard.org.



One of New Orleans dozen finalists to watch is Willa Jean’s chef Kelly Fields as Outstanding Pastry Chef. The award is presented to a chef or baker who prepares desserts, pastries, or breads in a restaurant, and who serves as a national standard bearer of excellence. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.



Named after her grandmother, who inspired her to pursue her passions, the restaurant and bakery Willa Jean serves breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the week, and offers Saturday and Sunday brunch. Willa Jean serves up daily selections of bakery treats and house-made breads, pulling from Kelly’s passion for all things pastry.

Key Lime Strawberry Shortcake

Key lime custard

Condensed milk 28 ounces (2 cans)

Key Lime juice 1 cup

Lime zest 1

Whole Eggs 2 each

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line a deep roasting pan with souffle ramekins.

Whisk all of the ingredients together.

Portion evenly into souffle ramekins. Carefully pour hot water into the roasting pan as high as you’re comfortable, and place in the oven. Bake until set, about one hour.

Sable Breton

All Purpose Flour 1 cup

Baking powder 1 ¼ teaspoons

Salted butter 9 Tablespoons

Granulated sugar 1/3 cup

Raw Sugar (turbinado) 1/3 cup

Sea salt pinch

Whole Egg 1 each

Ensure that all ingredients are room temperature. Sift together flour and baking powder. Preheat oven to 325F.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until it is creamy. Add the sugars and the salt and mix until the mixture is smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides of the mixer with a rubber spatula. Add the egg and incorporate well. Carefully add in the sifted flour and baking powder, mixing only enough to combine.

Wrap the dough and allow to rest in the refrigerator for a few hours, or up to a few days.

When ready to bake the Sable, pull from fridge and line a cookie sheet with a silpat. Pinch off equal pieces of the dough and space them on the cookie sheet. Sprinkle with extra raw sugar and bake until golden, about 30-40 minutes.

Assembly:

1 pint fresh strawberries

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ vanilla bean

¼ cup pistachios

Cut the vanilla bean down the center and scrape out the seeds with the back of your knife. Add vanilla seeds into the granulated sugar and rub together with your fingers to evenly disperse. Wash and hull the strawberries before cutting into desired shapes and sizes. Toss the berries in a bowl with the vanilla sugar and allow to sit for at least 15-20 minutes.

When ready to serve, make a “salad” of strawberries and Sable Breton right on top of each individual custard, and top with pistachios.

