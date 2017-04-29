Kit Wohl recipe: James Beard nominee Nina Compton's roasted jerk corn

Compère Lapin Roasted Jerk Corn (Photo: Sara Essex Bradley)

In honor of the James Beard Foundation Awards, Kit Wohl's Cookbook Studio presents this recipe for a feast to celebrate the city. Kit appears regularly in the Cookbook Studio on the Sunday edition of Eyewitness Morning News at 6 a.m.

The James Beard Foundation Awards are celebrated on Monday, May 1 in Chicago. A dozen of our restaurants and chefs are finalists for a Oscar of the food and beverage industry. Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin continues to bring acclaim to New Orleans and is nominated for Best Chef: South. The ceremonies will be live-streamed from jamesbeard.org this coming Monday night.

Compère Lapin (kom-pare la-pan) n. 1. French for “brother rabbit” 2. Traditional Caribbean and Creole folktales featuring a mischievous rabbit named Compère Lapin 3. Restaurant helmed by Chef Nina Compton in the heart of the Warehouse Arts District in New Orleans.



Compère Lapin Roasted Jerk Corn

Chef/Owner Nina Compton

Serves 6-8 / One whole corn cob per person

Overall Time: 45 minutes

Jerk Butter

½ lb. butter softened

1 Tbsp. garlic roasted and chopped

2 to 3 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp thyme

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp cumin

2 tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground allspice

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp dried crushed red pepper

½ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

In a large bowl, combine all dry ingredients and then fold in the softened butter.



Mayo (yields 1 cup)

2 large egg yolks

1 tsp Dijon mustard

4 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 cup vegetable oil

Coarse salt & ground pepper to taste



Place egg yolks in a food processor. Add mustard and lemon juice. Pulse ingredients until well combined. With motor running, add oil in a slow, steady stream (mixture should become thick and emulsified). Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Ranch Bread Crumb

1 cup toasted panko crumbs

¼ cup ranch powder (seasoning mix)

1 tsp finely sliced scallions

1 tsp crispy chicken skin (optional)



6 – 8 ears of fresh corn, shucked & each cob cut in half

For Garnish: Lime wedges dipped in chili powder

Method: Carefully place corn in large pot of boiling water and let cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove and when cool enough to handle, brush with jerk butter and wrap in foil. Place on a cookie sheet to roast in oven (375°) or put on a grill top medium-heat and cook for about 6-8 minutes. Remove corn from heat and foil. Brush again with the jerk butter. Then coat with mayonnaise and top with breadcrumbs. Garnish with chili powder lime wedge.



© 2017 WWL-TV