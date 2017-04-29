Kit Wohl recipe: James Beard nominee Nina Compton's roasted jerk corn

In honor of the James Beard Foundation Awards, Kit Wohl's Cookbook Studio presents this recipe for a feast to celebrate the city. Kit appears regularly in the Cookbook Studio on the Sunday edition of Eyewitness Morning News at 6 a.m.
The James Beard Foundation Awards are celebrated on Monday, May 1 in Chicago. A dozen of our restaurants and chefs are finalists for a Oscar of the food and beverage industry. Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin continues to bring acclaim to New Orleans and is nominated for Best Chef: South. The ceremonies will be live-streamed from jamesbeard.org this coming Monday night.
Compère Lapin (kom-pare la-pan) n. 1. French for “brother rabbit” 2. Traditional Caribbean and Creole folktales featuring a mischievous rabbit named Compère Lapin 3. Restaurant helmed by Chef Nina Compton in the heart of the Warehouse Arts District in New Orleans.
Compère Lapin Roasted Jerk Corn
Chef/Owner Nina Compton
Serves 6-8 / One whole corn cob per person
Overall Time: 45 minutes
Jerk Butter
½ lb. butter softened
1 Tbsp. garlic roasted and chopped
2 to 3 tsp cayenne pepper
2 tsp onion powder
2 tsp thyme
2 tsp sugar
1 tsp cumin
2 tsp salt
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp ground allspice
½ tsp black pepper
½ tsp dried crushed red pepper
½ tsp ground nutmeg
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
In a large bowl, combine all dry ingredients and then fold in the softened butter.
Mayo (yields 1 cup)
2 large egg yolks
1 tsp Dijon mustard
4 tsp fresh lemon juice
1 cup vegetable oil
Coarse salt & ground pepper to taste
Place egg yolks in a food processor. Add mustard and lemon juice. Pulse ingredients until well combined. With motor running, add oil in a slow, steady stream (mixture should become thick and emulsified). Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Ranch Bread Crumb
1 cup toasted panko crumbs
¼ cup ranch powder (seasoning mix)
1 tsp finely sliced scallions
1 tsp crispy chicken skin (optional)
6 – 8 ears of fresh corn, shucked & each cob cut in half
For Garnish: Lime wedges dipped in chili powder
Method: Carefully place corn in large pot of boiling water and let cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove and when cool enough to handle, brush with jerk butter and wrap in foil. Place on a cookie sheet to roast in oven (375°) or put on a grill top medium-heat and cook for about 6-8 minutes. Remove corn from heat and foil. Brush again with the jerk butter. Then coat with mayonnaise and top with breadcrumbs. Garnish with chili powder lime wedge.
