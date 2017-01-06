Kit Wohl recipe: Leah Chase's Crabmeat & Shrimp Farci

Kit Wohl recipe for Leah Chase's Crabmeat & Shrimp Farci (Photo: Kit Wohl)

In honor of Chef Leah Chase's birthday on Jan. 6, Kit Wohl's Cookbook Studio presents this recipe for Leah Chase’s Crab Meat and Shrimp Farci. The recipe is courtesy of Kit's book New Orleans Classic Creole (Pelican Publishing). Kit appears regularly in the kitchen on the Sunday edition of Eyewitness Morning News, Sundays at 6 a.m.

In New Orleans, Leah Chase holds the undisputed title of Queen of Creole Cuisine. Her realm is headquartered at Dooky Chase’s, her family restaurant.



Before desegregation, it was a place for people of color. Today, race, creed or ZIP code doesn’t matter a whit at Dooky Chase’s. Leah and her husband, Dooky, created one of the country’s most culturally significant restaurants, grown from a sandwich shop. She has welcomed and cooked for such luminaries as the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Duke Ellington, Thurgood Marshall, James Baldwin, and Ray Charles, who regularly stopped by for her gumbo, jambalaya, fried chicken, red beans and rice, plus a long list of other Creole classics.



She also has hosted several presidents of the United States in the dining rooms, where she displays prints and paintings by some of America’s most respected artists, including a good many New Orleanians. Her smile and gracious manner let you know immediately that she’s a lady – a lady to be reckoned with. Her charitable, civic and professional efforts have been repeatedly recognized, although she seeks nothing but to feed her guests properly and serve her community.



Following Hurricane Katrina, the restaurant faced a tough two-year comeback. Leah and her family have given so much that asking for help never occurred to them. Bit by bit they started rebuilding and refurbishing. It was time for others to return the favor. Spontaneous support, gifts and contributions –large and small – arrived from friends, restaurateurs, patrons, and colleagues. Leah says that one should strive to make a person feel his or her worth, that this is a true measure of a person. “I had to get back on my feet,” she told me, “so I can start giving back.” Now in her 90s, she’s still cooking, still giving back.





Leah Chase prepares her Gumbo Z'herbes on Holy Thursday.

Chef Leah Chase, Dooky Chase’s

CRABMEAT and SHRIMP FARCI



This savory combination of shrimp, crabmeat, and seasonings creates a local favorite. A friend’s child once argued that “little kids shouldn’t have to eat purple food,” in hopes of avoiding eggplant. Peeled, prepared, and served in a casserole dish, there’s nary a purple shade to be seen. Leah’s Crabmeat Farci and Shrimp is

reason enough to simply stand in front of the chaffing dish, effectively blocking any other enthusiasts.

SERVES 4

2 medium eggplants

1/4 pound butter

1 pound shrimp (peeled, deveined, and chopped)

1 cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 pound white crabmeat, well picked-over

1/2 teaspoon whole thyme leaves

1 1/2 cups seasoned breadcrumbs



1. Cut eggplants in half. With a tablespoon, scoop out the insides carefully, leaving about 1/4-inch shells. Cut the removed insides into small cubes. Soak the shells and cubes in separate pans of water for 15 to 30 minutes to draw out any bitterness. Let shells and cubes drain well on paper towels.



2. In a heavy saucepan melt the butter and add the cubed eggplant, shrimp, and onion. Cover and cook over medium heat for 40 minutes. Add the garlic, parsley, salt, and cayenne, stirring well, and cook, uncovered, long enough to reduce as much of the liquid as possible. (Shrimp and eggplants give off quite a

bit of juice.)

3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir in the crabmeat and cook for 10 minutes more. Remove from heat and add the thyme leaves and breadcrumbs, stirring until mixed in well. Stuff the well-drained shells with the eggplant mixture.



Place in baking pan and sprinkle with more breadcrumbs. Dot the tops with butter and bake for 20 minutes.

