Kit Wohl recipe: Marcelle Bienvenu's Creole Cream Cheese Evangeline

This recipe is courtesy of Kit Wohl's Cookbook Studio and her book New Orleans Classic Brunches (Pelican Publishing). Kit appears regularly in the kitchen on the Sunday edition of WWL-TV’s Eyewitness Morning News, Sundays at 6 a.m.

Mother’s Day brings a new opportunity to create something special at home and delight your mom. In our house, when my sisters and brothers and I were little kids and not able to cook, we would write chores each on a slip of paper and put them in a ribbon decorated jar. That way our mother could pull one out and exclaim “Robert is taking out the garbage tonight!” or “Patty will load and unload the dishwasher!”

In lieu of small gifts, a breakfast or brunch topped off with Creole cream cheese is a rare treat. After disappearing for many years, it is now available at fine grocery stores. Or, it’s simple enough to make your own. Rennet can be found in the spice section of many grocery stores, or at your pharmacy.

Marcelle Bienvenu loves the south Louisiana bayous and waterways almost as much as she does its products and cooking them. It is her heritage. Her accent flavors her comments as much as her garden seasons her creations. She’s been the go-to lady for many famous chefs, including co-authoring books with Emeril Lagasse and working with Paul Prudhomme at Commander’s Palace. She’s an author, commentator, and instructor at Nicholls State University’s Chef John Folse Culinary Institute.

Creole Cream Cheese Evangeline

Marcelle Bienvenu

Serves 6

For the Creole cream cheese

2 rennet tablets

1 gallon (8 pints or 16 cups) skim milk

1 cup buttermilk

For the Evangeline

2 cups heavy cream

4 ounces Creole cream cheese

3 tablespoons sugar

2 cups fruit (any seasonal fruit you feel will go well together), chopped into bite-sized pieces

3 tablespoons fresh orange juice

Make the Creole cream cheese

1. Dissolve the rennet tablet in 1/2 cup warm water. In a large, non-reactive stainless steel or glass bowl combine the rennet solution with the milk and buttermilk. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for 24 to 36 hours, or until the mixture separates.

2. Line a large colander with 2 cheesecloths and place in a sink or large bowl. Pour the separated buttermilk mixture through the cheesecloth, discarding the liquid that drains through and reserving the curds. Refrigerate for 48 hours.

Make the Evangeline

1. In a stainless-steel bowl whisk together the cream, Creole cream cheese, and sugar until they are well blended.

2. In a bowl toss the chopped fruit with the orange juice to prevent the fruit from darkening. Divide the fruit evenly among six serving dishes, reserving about half a cup, and top with equal amounts of the Creole cream cheese. Arrange the remaining fruit over Creole cream cheese and serve cold.

