Kit Wohl recipe: Popeyes Cajun jambalaya

This recipe is courtesy of Kit Wohl’s Cookbook Studio and her book New Orleans Classic Celebrations (Pelican Publishing). Kit appears regularly in the kitchen on the Sunday edition of Eyewitness Morning News, Sundays at 6 a.m.

As everyone gathers for Mardi Gras, jambalaya is our go to back of the stove treat ready for friends and family who march over, or for cooking along the parade route. Whether or not you join the crowds or watch them celebrate from the comfort of your television, it’s a traditional, easy bowl full of carnival.

Popeyes appears on tables everywhere during this and other seasons. Should there be any leftovers (unlikely‑pick up an extra box) surprise your family and friends with a unique jambalaya.

We continue to make jambalaya with whatever food is readily available. The most popular ingredients are chicken and sausage, or seafood, or a combination of them all. We’ve included Popeyes fried shrimp when it is on hand, but add that only at the end to heat it.

POPEYES CAJUN JAMBALAYA

Cajuns were less likely to use tomatoes in their version of jambalaya than the Creoles. Louisiana-style ingredients are increasingly available these days, but it may be difficult to find the sausages and tasso. There are widely available substitutes (see the ingredient list below).

SERVES 8 to 10

10 pieces of Popeyes Fried chicken, spicy preferred. Use both the white and dark meat. And save the crunchy bits, the loose fry

1 ½ quarts (6 cups) unsalted chicken stock

freshly ground black pepper

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped, trimmings reserved

3 celery stalks, finely chopped, trimmings reserved

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 pound smoked sausage, casing removed, halved lengthwise and cut into 1/4-inch segments

1/4 pound diced ham, preferably tasso (optional)

1 green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

3 cups long-grain white rice

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

1 dried bay leaf

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions

salt and Tabasco to taste

1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 325 degrees.

2. Pull off all the meat, discarding the skin and the bones but save as much of the loose crunchy bits as possible. Shred the meat into bite-size pieces, cover, and refrigerate.

4. Heat the oil in a 7- to 8-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven (or other heavy-duty pot) over medium heat. Add the sausage and brown lightly. Raise the heat to medium high and add the andouille, ham, the chopped onion and celery, bell pepper, and Creole seasoning. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are soft and translucent, 10 to 15 minutes.

5. Add the rice and cook, stirring often, for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the shredded chicken, reserved crunchy bits, chicken stock, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, and bring to a boil. Check for seasoning and add salt if desired. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered and undisturbed, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the rice is just tender. Check the rice for doneness in several places. Remove the pot from the heat. Using a fork, gently fluff the scallions into the jambalaya. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes to let the flavors meld. Discard the bay leaf. Serve with Tabasco, if you please.

