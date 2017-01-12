Kit Wohl recipe: Popeyes Fried Chicken Gumbo

Kit Wohl shares a recipe for Chef Gary Darling's Popeyes Fried Chicken Gumbo. (Photo: Kit Wohl)

In honor of the Carnival season, Kit Wohl's Cookbook Studio presents this recipe for a feast of Popeyes Fried Chicken Gumbo. The recipe is courtesy of Kit's book New Orleans Classic Celebrations (Pelican Publishing). Kit appears regularly in the kitchen on the Sunday edition of Eyewitness Morning News, Sundays at 6 a.m.

POPEYES FRIED CHICKEN GUMBO

Chef Gary Darling, Zea/Semolina/Mizado Latin Kitchen

Gumbo is served almost everywhere, every season, but perhaps not anytime more often than during Carnival. Fried chicken, especially Popeyes, is also a Mardi Gras standard, so either or both make perfect sense for parade guests. Chef Gary Darling dreamed up fried chicken gumbo in a head-to-head Tennessee Williams Festival throw down. Certainly any fried chicken will work for this special gumbo but a shortcut uses Popeyes intense flavors to add some extra zippity do dah.

We use the spicy-style Popeyes tenders cut into bite-sized pieces, a time saver to avoid pulling the meat from the pieces of chicken. Some friends prefer working with the whole pieces. Others use their family fried chicken recipe. It’s difficult to go wrong. The challenge is keeping enough fried chicken to make the gumbo.

Additional creativity includes sautéed smoked or Andouille sausage cut into cubes or sliced rounds when the chicken is added. If, after tasting, you may want to add more Creole seasoning, salt and pepper but absolutely do check the flavors first.

SERVES 12 to 18

FOR THE GUMBO BASE

Use a heavy bottomed pot, at least 6-to 8-quart size. Find your favorite wooden roux spoon for stirring.

1 1/2 cups vegetable oil

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 large onions, chopped

4 celery stalks, chopped

3 green bell peppers, chopped

4 quarts salt-free chicken stock, fresh or canned

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon dried sage, rubbed

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

CHICKEN

12 to 18 pieces fried chicken

RICE

Freshly cooked white rice

Make the Gumbo Base

1. In a large heavy saucepan over low heat, cook the vegetable oil and flour, stirring frequently, to create a dark roux. Continue cooking, taking care not to let the roux burn, for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the roux has turned a deep mahogany brown, just short of the color you would prefer. Everyone knows that if the roux scorches, it must be tossed and begin the process again.

2. Add the onion, celery, and bell pepper, and cook until the vegetables are translucent and tender. (The roux will continue to darken while this happens.)

3. In a separate saucepan, warm the chicken stock. Gradually add it to the roux, stirring to incorporate well.

4. Add the rosemary, sage, thyme, and cayenne. Stir well and let simmer, covered, while preparing the fried chicken.

Add the Chicken (and sausage)

Remove the skin from the fried chicken and discard. Remove chicken meat from the bone and discard any fat and tendons, or cut up the chicken tenders into bite-sized pieces. Enough crispy bits will remain for additional seasoning. Add to the gumbo and simmer 15 minutes.

Serve in bowls, and ladle gumbo over white rice.

NOTE: Chefs call it their mise en place, it literally means "set in place," and it refers to having all your ingredients prepped and ready to go before you start cooking. Onions are diced, spices are measured, and broth has been portioned. I call it mess in place. It’s important to have everything prepped and organized before beginning. Turn on your favorite music and secure a beverage. Keep your phone next to you, and absolutely don’t leave the roux for even a minute.

