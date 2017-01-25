Praline bacon recipe from Elizabeth's, courtesy Kit Wohl. (Photo: Kit Wohl)

This recipe is courtesy of Kit Wohl's Cookbook Studio and her book New Orleans Classic Brunches (Pelican Publishing.) Kit appears regularly in the kitchen on the Sunday edition of Eyewitness Morning News, Sundays at 6 a.m.

Praline Bacon

Satisfy those sinful cravings before the Carnival season concludes with Lent — feast before the fast. Praline bacon is one of those recipes designed to make your taste buds celebrate. In fact, it is so sinful it could have only been created in New Orleans, and it was, at Elizabeth’s Restaurant in 1998, a bare-bones diner in the Bywater neighborhood. There, at 601 Gallier Street, Chef Bryon Peck creates “Real Food Done Real Good.”

As The New York Times says, "The thing to love about Elizabeth's is that somebody there tried to make bacon better".



10 to 15 Slices

1 pound thick-cut bacon

2 cups light brown sugar

1/2 cup pecans

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Lay the bacon strips side by side on a rack placed over an aluminum foil covered sheet pan, place in the oven and bake for about 10 to 15 minutes or until the bacon appears to be half-way done. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the sugar, pecans, and process until fine.

Sprinkle the sugar pecan mixture heavily over the bacon.

Place the sheet pan back into the oven and cook for about 10 more minutes or until caramel in color.

Watch carefully. Cooking times will vary based on the thickness of the bacon.

