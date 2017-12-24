Kit Wohl recipe: Sac-a-lait's cornbread dressing

Chef Sam Carroll of Sac-a-lait joined Kit Wohl in the WWL-TV kitchen to demonstrate a recipe for cornbread dressing with oysters. Carroll and her husband Cody own and operate Sac-a-Lait, 1051 Annunciation Street, New Orleans. Open for dinner Tuesday-Saturday 5:30-10pm. Kit Wohl's cookbooks are available from Pelican Publishing.

Cornbread Dressing

Recipe from Sam Carroll of Sac-a-lait



Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

¾ cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

3 cups cubed day old corn bread

2 cups oysters with their liquor

1 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup chopped green onions

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce (¼ teaspoon Tabasco and ¼ teaspoon Crystal hot sauce)

Salt and freshly-ground black pepper

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350º F. Generously butter a medium size baking dish.

In large skillet, heat butter over medium-heat and add onion, green pepper and celery and sauté, stirring frequently, 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook 2 minutes longer. Lower the heat and fold in bread cubes, oysters and their liquor, and broth until moistened.

Add green onions, parsley, Creole seasoning, and hot sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Pour dressing into baking dish, cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top and bake 20 minutes longer, until golden brown and crispy on top.

Tip: If you don't have parsley or don't want to use it, save your celery leaves and top with those. Celery and seafood go so well together!

