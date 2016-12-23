Kit Wohl recipe: Turducken for Christmas

Turducken recipe from Kit Wohl (Photo: Kit Wohl)

In honor of the holidays, Kit Wohl's WWLTV Cookbook Studio presents this recipe for a feast of turducken. The recipe is courtesy of Kit's book New Orleans Classic Celebrations (Pelican Publishing). Kit appears regularly in the kitchen on the Sunday edition of Eyewitness Morning News, Sundays at 6 a.m.

TURDUCKEN

In a city of fantastical appetites, it makes perfect sense that we would bag and serve that most rare of hybrid birds, the turducken. As the name suggests, it is in fact a deboned chicken inside a deboned duck inside a deboned turkey. And in between each layer of meat there is a layer of delicious stuffing.

New Orleans went into a flap when Chef Paul Prudhomme reintroduced the turducken. Its local origins are murky, with numerous cooks highlighting their own creations. Following NFL sportscaster John Madden’s aside during a Monday Night Football broadcast, the phoenix of poultry began landing on tables everywhere. Noted in American Cooking: Creole and Acadian (1971), a chef at Corrine Dunbar’s used nine different birds.

The turducken concept has evolved from Roman times, through the Middle Ages and Victorian era. In Trimalchio’s account of a Roman feast, a boar was slit open and out flew live birds. The 19th-century French did it more often in galantines, as chronicled in the famous L’Oreiller de la Belle Aurore recipe described in Lucien Tendret’s 1892 “La Table au Pays de Brillat-Savarin” cookbook. Before the Turducken, the Rôti Sans Pareil was made by chef Grimod de La Reniere in 1807, and that consisted of seventeen different birds being cooked inside each other. A galantine is a big ‘pillow’ of various birds and animals.

SERVES 10 to 12

From: CHARLIE HOHORST III, CAJUN GROCER

Begin at least two days in advance, boning the poultry and making the dressings. Then keep each component separate, tightly covered and refrigerated.

Take shortcuts, such as asking a butcher to bone the birds for you and three good friends to each produce a different stuffing.



The three stuffings may be any compatible favorites, so long as each has a distinctive taste and texture. Finish with gravy made from the pan juices.

20-25 pound turkey, deboned, with wings and legs still intact

2-3 tablespoons poultry seasoning

cornbread stuffing

5-6 pound duckling, deboned

Cajun rice stuffing

3-4 pound chicken, deboned

shrimp stuffing

1. Flatten the turkey, skin side down, and rub the top with poultry seasoning. Spread the cornbread stuffing over the turkey in a layer about 1/2-inch thick. (If you exactly follow the recipes for the stuffings listed above, you will have leftovers from all of them. Place the leftovers in 3 separate casserole dishes, bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes, and serve with the turducken.)

2. Place the duckling, skin side down, on the cornbread stuffing and spread a 1/2-inch-thick layer of Cajun rice stuffing over the top.

3. Place the chicken, skin side down, on the Cajun rice stuffing and spread a 1/2-inch-thick layer of shrimp stuffing over the top.

4. With kitchen twine and a needle, stitch the birds closed (the stitches about 1 inch apart), starting at the neck. It is helpful for someone else to hold the birds together while you stitch. Finish by tying the legs together just above the tip bone.

5. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place the assembled turducken, breast side up, in a roasting pan and cook until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 180 degrees. This should take around 4 1/2 to 5 hours.

6. Let the turducken cool and slice it across from side to side, like a cake, so that everyone gets some of each bird.

NOTE: Stuffing denotes a savory mixture cooked inside of the presentation. Dressing is cooked and served alongside.

