La. Heart Hospital in Lacombe to close

LACOMBE - The Louisiana Heart Hospital, a specialty hospital on the northshore focused on heart health, announced Tuesday that it plans to file for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 and close within the next month.



Scott Boudreaux, the CEO of Louisiana Heart Hospital, said that the hospital has faced "significant financial challenges" in recent years and that the decision was made after continued losses.



"This is not a decision that we take lightly," he said. "As we move forward, we will work to ensure a smooth and orderly transition for patients while attempting to minimize the impact for our employees and physicians."



A news release said that the hospital has been in talks with potential buyers, but that no agreement has been reached to date.



Louisiana Heart Hospital opened in 2003 and had 134 beds, specializing in heart health.

