La. senators reject Confederate monument protection bills

A worker has a lasso around the statue of General Robert E. Lee Friday afternoon.

BATON ROUGE - Decisions on the fate of Confederate monuments erected in towns and cities around Louisiana will be left to local governments.

An effort to make it harder to remove the monuments was spurned Wednesday by state senators.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 4-2 to scrap the House-backed bill from Rep. Thomas Carmody, a Shreveport Republican, and a second proposal by Sen. Beth Mizell, a Franklinton Republican.

All four senators who voted against the bills were black. Two white senators supported the measures.

Bill supporters called the monuments a reminder of Louisiana's history and memorials to veterans. Opponents described them as divisive and celebratory of a war defending slavery.

New Orleans removed four monuments honoring Confederate figures and a white-supremacist uprising.

© 2017 Associated Press