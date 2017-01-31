La. State Police weapon, 'training explosives' stolen in Madisonville break-ins

(Photo: LSP)

MADISONVILLE, La.--St Tammany Parish Sheriff's investigators are trying to find the person or people who made off with a Louisiana State Police-issued rifle and small amounts of training explosives used with bomb-sniffing dogs.

St Tammany Parish Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau said Tuesday burglars broke into at least five vehicles early Sunday morning in Madisonville. Among the autos broken into was the state-issued unit of a Louisiana State Trooper.

The break-ins centered around the Autumn Creek Subdivision off Highway 22.

The burglar or burglars also made off with the trooper's state-issued Bushmaster 223, a standard-issue patrol rifle, and wallets and change, among other items, from the other burglarized vehicles.

While no windows were broken on the trooper's assigned unit, St Tammany Sheriff's investigators said the unit was believed to be locked, even though they remain unsure of how the burglars broke in.

A spokesman for the ATF said Tuesday that the agency was made aware of the incident and they are available to assist, if needed.

State Police spokesman Trooper Dustin Dwight described the explosives as a 'small amount' used as scents in training exercises.

Seuzeneau said investigators continued working several leads Tuesday in their search for suspects.

