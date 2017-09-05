Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber's daughter found safe

SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE -- Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber's daughter, and the babysitter who was with her, have both been located and are safe.

Both 7-year-old Cora Garber and 21-year-old Juliana Brooks went missing on Sunday, Sept. 3, around 5:30 p.m. while out in a canoe in the Garber Road area in Broussard.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office asked for help from the public, especially people with kayaks and canoes, to find the missing child and her caretaker.

Officials say they've reviewed footage of the property and they do not suspect foul play at this time.

