21-year-old in critical condition after Raceland shooting

RACELAND, La. -- A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head early Saturday morning in Raceland.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Brocato Lane around 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 24 to investigate shots fired in the area. A few minutes later, those deputies were informed that a man arrived at Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, he was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where police say he remains in critical condition.

Detectives learned that the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle with two friends when he was shot in the back of the head. According to police, detectives found a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door of the vehicle where the bullet apparently pierced the vehicle from the outside before striking the 21-year-old.

No suspects have been named in this shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.

