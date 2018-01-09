Arrest made after Galliano grocery store robbed at gunpoint

GALLIANO, LA. - Deputies in Lafourche Parish report that an arrest has been made after an armed robbery at a Galliano grocery store Monday.

According to Sheriff Craig Webre, an armed man wearing all black entered a grocery store on West Main Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday. The man demanded money from a cashier at gunpoint before fleeing to a home on 185th Street.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and spoke with the owner and 30-year-old Charleston Every. Detectives discovered evidence at the home and obtained a warrant for Every’s arrest.

Every was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux on one count of armed robbery. His bond was set at $25,000.

