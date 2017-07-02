Assumption deputy killed in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish

One man injured in Midcity on Friday.

THIBODAUX – Louisiana State Police say an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish Sunday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on LA 304 near Daylily Lane. The crash took the life of 21-year-old Seth Bourgeois of Thibodaux.

Investigators say Bourgeois was driving east on LA 304 when “for reasons still under investigation” crossed the center lane and overcorrected to the right. His pickup then ran off the roadway, striking a ditch.

Troopers say Bourgeois was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. He suffered critical injuries and was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where he later died.

LSP said Bourgeois was off duty at the time of the crash.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drug use to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology tests are pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

