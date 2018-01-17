Boil water advisory for Lafourche Water Dist. 1

(Photo: WWL)

The Lafourche Parish Water District said that it is experiencing extremely low water pressure in multiple areas due to the freezing weather conditions. Because of the issue, the water in the affected areas is said to be of questionable quality.



As a precaution, the Lafourche Parish Water District is issuing a 'boil water advisory' for the following areas:



- St. Charles and Raceland communities

- All areas along Hwy. 182

- The entire Bayou Blue community

- All South Lafourche communities from the Intercoastal Canal in Larose south to the parish line.

