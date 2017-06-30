Bourg man faces more charges after drugs found after arrest

Shawn meier (Photo via Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WWL)

LAFOURCHE – Deputies in Lafourche Parish say a man faces a slew of charges after correctional officers discovered a bag of drugs on his person after he was arrested Wednesday.

Sheriff Craig Webre reports that Shawn Meier, 27, was arrested Wednesday on an active warrant for contempt of court. He was also booked with resisting after deputies say he provided a fake name. Meier was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.

Deputies say correctional officers searched Meier and found a bag containing methamphetamine, marijuana and another prescription drug.

He was booked on additional charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, taking contraband to a penal institution, resisting an officer and violation of parole.

Webre said Meier is being held without bond due to a parole violation.

© 2017 WWL-TV