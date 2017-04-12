UPDATE: The missing woman has contacted her family and is safe, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

LAFOURCHE -- Deputies are asking for your help to find a woman missing for almost two weeks.

Investigators said Kaitlyn Pinnell Matherne, 25, was last seen March 31 around 11 p.m. She was seen in the Meadowland Subdivision in Bayou Blue where she lives. Authorities added she was wearing a tank top, black zippered sweatshirt, lime green sweat pants, multi-colored socks and pink flip-flops when she went missing. She also goes by the name "Katie."

She's 5'4" tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has short to medium length blonde hair.

If you have any information on Matherne, call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4326.

