DWI checkpoint scheduled for Lafourche Parish Friday night

SobrietyCheckpointMotion (Photo: William Funk, Custom)

LAFOURCHE PARISH – Deputies in Lafourche Parish will conduct a DWI checkpoint Friday, July 7, until morning hours Saturday.

Sheriff Craig Webre said deputies will be looking for drivers who are possibly impaired while checking for other traffic safety issues.

Webre said motorists suspected of DWI who refuse to submit a breathalyzer test will lose their driver’s license for one year if it is their first offense. The penalty is doubled for the second offense.

“Lafourche Parish is also a ‘No Refusal’ parish, meaning if a suspected drunk driver refuses a breathalyzer test, deputies will seek a search warrant to have that person’s blood tested,” the sheriff’s office said.

© 2017 WWL-TV