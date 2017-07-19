Entergy workers come to the aid of trooper

From left: Carl Prejean, Kasdan Oliver and Dustin Ledet. (Photo: Entergy)

HOUMA - Several Entergy employees are being called heroes by the State Police after they jumped into action when they saw a state trooper needed backup with a suspect he was trying to take into custody on the side of the road.

"We ran up on a state trooper vehicle at the red light," Entergy employee Kasdan Oliver said. "The state trooper was tussling with a guy at the traffic stop."

Oliver and his coworkers sprang into action.

Story continues under photo





"We had to help him," Oliver said. "Before we even put it in park, I jumped out of the truck and went and helped the state trooper and we were able to get the guy's arms pinned behind him and handcuffed."

The suspect turned out to be 44-year-old Troy Gage, who was then arrested for resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, no seat belt, driving without a license and possession of drugs.

Story continues under video

"The state trooper after he dusted himself off he shook my hand and told us thank you and that he really appreciated it," Oliver said.

Oliver's three young kids think their dad is pretty brave.

"They call me hero when I get home," Oliver said.

But Oliver says he just did what anyone should do, because we're all in this together.

"Just watch each other's backs," Oliver said.

Louisiana State Police released the following statement:

"We are thankful for the Entergy employees stopping to help when they saw Trooper Leonard dealing with a combative subject. Troopers often work alone and back-up can be several minutes away. We go through extensive training to prepare Troopers for situations such as this, but these gentlemen saw the events unfolding right before their eyes and decided to help immediately. They went above and beyond to help our Trooper and they should be commended for it."

© 2017 WWL-TV