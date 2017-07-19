Entergy workers come to the aid of trooper

HOUMA - Several Entergy employees are being called heroes by the State Police after they jumped into action when they saw a state trooper needed backup with a suspect he was trying to take into custody on the side of the road.
"We ran up on a state trooper vehicle at the red light," Entergy employee Kasdan Oliver said. "The state trooper was tussling with a guy at the traffic stop."
"We are thankful for the Entergy employees stopping to help when they saw Trooper Leonard dealing with a combative subject. Troopers often work alone and back-up can be several minutes away. We go through extensive training to prepare Troopers for situations such as this, but these gentlemen saw the events unfolding right before their eyes and decided to help immediately. They went above and beyond to help our Trooper and they should be commended for it."
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs