Galliano man fires shots into house with five children inside, deputies say

GALLIANO, La. – A man is in jail after deputies said he threatened to kill seven people inside a home and fired shots into a bedroom with children inside.

Francis Lee, Jr., 63, was booked with seven counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Officials said Sunday deputies responded to a disturbance call at Lee’s home on LA Highway 3235. When they arrived, deputies said they saw several people standing outside the home, and Lee was detained immediately.

Deputies said during the investigation, they found out Lee had been yelling at several people inside the home. At one point, Lee took a crowbar and threatened to hit three people, according to the sheriff’s office. Lee then threatened to kill everyone in the home, they said.

Then Lee got a .22 caliber rifle, and five children were taken into a bedroom to protect them, authorities said.

Lee shot three rounds in the direction of the bedroom, and deputies said they found the rifle and spent casings inside the home.

Lee was then arrested and taken to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. His bond is currently set at $170,000.

