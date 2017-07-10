Hammer swinging attacker checks into hospital for heart attack after robbery

Nicholas Meyer was booked for armed robbery, attempted simple burglary and two counts of simple battery. (Photo: Thibodaux Police, Custom)

THIBODAUX – Police say a man armed with a hammer attacked two store clerks as they were opening a Thibodaux business Sunday morning.

Nicholas Meyer was booked for armed robbery, attempted simple burglary and two counts of simple battery. He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and is being held on $265,000 bond.

Thibodaux Police Chief Byran Zeringue said the crime happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at a store in the 1500 block of Ridgefield Road.

Investigators say a masked man attacked two store clerks with a hammer as they were opening the store for the day. The man punched the two clerks, knocking them onto the ground then kicked open a door before stealing a money bag. The attacker then threw liquor bottles at the clerks as he fled the scene.

Thibodaux Police K9 units tracked the suspect to a home in the 1400 block of Oakley Street. Police also learned that Meyer, a recently hired employee, lived at the address.

Zeringue said officers tried to contact Meyer but learned that he had recently checked himself into the hospital for a possible heart-attack.

Police searched Meyer’s home and found the money bag, $6,500 in cash and clothing stuffed in a trash bag matching the description of the attacker.

Zeringue said Meyer confessed to the crime after he was released from the hospital. Police later learned that he had spent several hours before the attack trying to break in through the rear entrance to the store.

