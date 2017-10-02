Houma couple climbed fence to escape Vegas concert shooting

Tracy and Holly Pitre were at the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas Sunday and had to climb a fence to escape when the shooting started. (Photo: Pitre family)

Holly and Tracy Pitre were in Las Vegas this weekend, specifically to watch the big country music festival where the shooting occurred.

More than 50 dead, 500 injured



The Houma-area couple, parents of four children, were in one of the front rows for Sunday night's show, with a prime view of the concert. However, they decided to call it a night as Jason Aldean began to perform. They did linger near the back of the crowd to hear a couple of Aldean songs and that's when the shots rang out.

Holly said that God was on their side, but that they still had to climb an eight-foot fence on the Tropicana property to escape.

"I knew something wasn't right, from watching movies and media," said Holly Pitre. "You could hear the automatic gunshots just going off continuously, and then a 45-second break while he was reloading."

Holly Pitre said the trip was the first time in Sin City for her husband. She said the trip was fantastic until the time of the shooting.



She told reporter Ashley Rodrigue that while she doesn't want to be a prisoner in her own home, she will likely never attend a large crowd event again.

