HOUMA, La.-- A group of parents are outraged after learning a Terrebonne Parish substitute teacher has allegedly been having sex with their sons over the course of two months.

"I never thought something like this would happen around here. With my child," Mother Contidina Manuel said.

Manuel says it came as a shock, when she received a call from Houma Police earlier this week, asking if they could speak with her son about 30-year-old Heidi Verret.

"What's really upsetting, she had my son having oral sex with her," Manuel said. "Like, why would you! I don't understand that."

Houma Police say they received a report Verret was having inappropriate and private conversations with a 12-year-old child on social media. As their investigation continued, detectives say, they discovered Verret allegedly had sexual encounters with three young men for several months. Their ages range between 15- and 16-years-old.

"She need to go to jail," Don Dorsey said. Dorsey is the father of one of the teenagers. Dorsey suspected something strange was happening when Verret moved into their neighborhood two months ago.

"I noticed that she had a lot of young boy over there, all the time," Doresy said.

Kim, who asked WWL-TV to blur her face, is another parent. Kim said she spoke to her son about the incident and believes Verret bribed the teenage boys several times in order to gain their attention.

"She would bribe them with food, she would bribe them with alcohol. She would bribe them with being able to drive her car. All of these children were friends, that she victimized. They were all friends," Kim said.

"I just thought she was a sweet lady, just looking out for children in the neighborhood. Not knowing something like this would happen," Manuel said.

WWL-TV went to the teacher's home. A man, believed to be her husband, came up to the door. We asked him to speak with us, but he declined an interview.

Verret is now facing one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Each parent says they could only hope Verret gets punished and gets some help.

"If she has that type of motherly love, that I have and other parents, why?" Manuel said.

Houma Police tell Eyewitness news all of the sexual encounters occurred inside of Verret's home and not on any school properties.

Parents say their sons are very embarrassed about the entire situation, but they are also relieved their sons are finally speaking out about it.

