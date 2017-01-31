Houma Police investigate reports of several shootings Monday night

NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

No arrests have been made in connection to reports of several shootings Tuesday night in Houma.

According to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman, the alleged shootings occurred between 7 p.m. and midnight in various locations.

After receiving reports of three to four shots being fired in the vicinity of Madge and West Street at 7:16 p.m., police arrived on the scene but were unable to locate the alleged shooters.

Officers responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 400 block of Maple Street in reference to another report of several shots being fired. Coleman said when officers arrived they saw several individuals running from the area.

Police attempted to apprehend the suspects but were unsuccessful, Coleman said. The suspects were described as wearing dark-colored hooded sweaters or jackets.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m., police responded to reports of about five gunshots at East and Main Streets but once again no arrests were made.

Houma Courier