Houma woman leads deputies on high speed chase

HOUMA – A Houma woman was arrested after deputies say she led authorities on a multi-parish high-speed chase Thursday morning.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, the pursuit started around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A white car was seen traveling at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of the U.S. 90 exit onto LA 182.

Webre said deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Autumn Picou, ignored deputies and continued westbound on LA 182 while driving erratically and reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit crossed into Terrebonne Parish on LA 316 and Louisiana State Police deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Deputies say Picou avoided the spike strips, ignored a red light then struck an SUV at the intersection of LA 316 and LA24. No one was hurt in the crash, but Picou continued on LA 24 then to LA 55.

Webre said Picou eventually stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of LA 55 and jumped into Bayou Terrebonne to flee from deputies. She was apprehended a short time later.

Deputies say Picou was showing signs that she was possibly under the influence of illegal drugs. At one point after she was handcuffed, she tried to flee again on foot but was apprehended.

Picou was booked into the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Facility for DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, simple escape, possession of suboxone, oxycodone and a prescription drug. Her bond was set at $59,000.

© 2017 WWL-TV