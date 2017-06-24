House party turns deadly after shooting in Gonzales

A 25-year-old former Terrebonne High School basketball standout was shot and killed at a party in Gonzales early this morning, authorities said.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jerrod Brown was transported to a hospital shortly after 1 a.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Brown had attended a house party on Superior Wood Avenue, where most of the attendees had arrived by a party bus from Lafourche, Terrebonne and Assumption Parish, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After Brown had gotten into an argument with a female at the party, the woman’s brother, identified as 19-year-old Joshua Harris of Thibodaux, pulled out two guns and fatally shot Brown, deputies said.

Harris then fled the scene but was arrested about 8 a.m. this morning at his home in Thibodaux by the Thibodaux Police Department, authorities said.

Harris will be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail, where he will be charged with second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said. More charges may be pending, and the case is still under investigation.

Harris has a long criminal history with charges such as attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated second-degree battery, simple robbery and an obscenity, authorities said.

The suspect is currently on probation until July 2021, deputies said.

Brown was a local high school basketball standout from Houma and graduated from Terrebonne High School in 2010.

Following graduation, Brown played as a freshman at Frank Phillips Community College in Borger, Texas in 2011 and transferred to North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D. for his sophomore season in 2012.

Brown finished his college career at Voorhees College of South Carolina earlier last year, where he graduated in May with a degree in sports management.

In his last college season, Brown averaged 14.6 points per game to with 7.2 rebounds an outing. He signed a contract to play for the Chicago Steam of the American Basketball Association after college last year.

In a 2016 interview with the Courier, Brown said he had dreams of playing overseas basketball.

“All I ever wanted to do is play basketball. I’m just blessed to get the opportunity,” Brown said. “This is my dream. I just want to represent for my town and show them how we play in Louisiana. I know everybody is supporting me. That makes me want to go a little harder. I’m just trying to go get it. I can’t wait to get out there and show what I got.”

Brown leaves behind a young son, Kason.

--Houma Courier Staff Writer Chris Singleton contributed to this story.

