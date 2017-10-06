Thibodaux (Lafourche Parish):

A curfew has been imposed for the city of Thibodaux beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 until 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

Residents are strongly urged if at all possible to stay home and off the roadways.

Additionally, residents are also advised to pick up all loose items from their yards which may be blown around by the potentially high winds Nate may bring to the area. Please check all ditches and catch basins around your home to insure that our drainage infrastructure is able to handle any heavy rain this system generates.

Sandbags are available to all residents at our Public Works building located at 1219 Henry S. Thibodaux Street. Sandbags will be delivered to disabled residents upon request. Those requests can be made by calling 985-446-7223.

