Large quantity of pills seized in Houma drug bust, police say

HOUMA – Police say one man faces a slew of charges after a drug bust in Houma Friday morning.

According to Houma Police, officers executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Willow Street in the early morning hours on June 9. Officers recovered $7,500 in cash, “a large quantity” of Oxycodone and Codeine and a Glock pistol with a high capacity magazine.

Darnell Franklin was booked on possession with intent to distribute CDS II, use of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute CDS I and two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through the Crimestoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters are eligible for up to $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

