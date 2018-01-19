Little to no water in Raceland, Bayou Blue

LAFOURCHE – Some communities in Lafourche Parish are going on their third day with no water.



In Raceland and Blue Bayou, parish leaders say there’s little to no water flowing.

Dotty Verrang’s family has lived in Bayou Blue for decades. She can’t remember when Lafourche Parish has had no water woes like this.



“My mom has lived here in Bayou Blue for 50 years and she says they've never lost water like this,” Verrang said.



Currently, there is a boil water advisory in place for Lafourche Parish Water District 1. For many homes, it is the third day with those conditions.



In the Verrang house, they took water from the neighbor’s pool and put it in their bath tub. They use it to flush the toilet. Verrang said with no water, she is drowning in frustration.



“Just not knowing when you can take a shower again in your own tub, or sit on the toilet and be able to flush it without having to move water to flush it,” Verrang said.



Parish officials say the recent deep freeze in unprecedented, bringing with it unprecedented problems with water pressure and electricity both of which they say factored into the loss of water for possibly thousands of customers.

Until the pressure normalizes, the parish is using large trucks to distribute water at Blue Bayou Middle School and the Raceland Agriculture Center.



