Man accused of beating, raping woman after dragging her from bar

RACELAND, LA. - Deputies say a Montegut man was arrested after being accused of beating and raping a woman he followed from a Raceland bar Thursday.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said 36-year-old Teles Guidry was booked for two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of second-degree battery.

According to Webre, deputies were called to a Raceland hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after a woman said she was beaten. The woman told investigators that she got into an argument with Guidry at a bar earlier in the morning and decided to leave.

The woman told investigators that Guidry followed her outside and struck her multiple times before dragging her to his truck and leaving the scene. Webre said Guidry later beat the woman and forced her to have sex twice.

Deputies obtained warrants for Guidry’s arrested Thursday. His truck was located outside a motel in Terrebonne Parish hours later. He was taken into custody without incident after leaving his room.

Guidry was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was booked. His bond is set at $130,000.

