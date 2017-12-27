Man accused of choking girlfriend during fight, Houma police say

(Photo: Houma Police, WWL)

HOUMA, LA. - A man was arrested after Houma police say he attacked his girlfriend and choked her until she was unconscious last week.

According to the Houma Police Department, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Cottage Drive around 11:15 p.m. Friday. A woman told investigators that 26-year-old Corey Butler punched her in the face and held her against her will by driving away in a car.

The woman said she was able to arm herself with a knife and stabbed Butler. The woman said she was able to run from Butler, but he caught her and choked her until she was unconscious. The woman said that she woke up to Butler dragging her to the vehicle, but was able to escape and contact police.

Police say Butler was transported to a local medical facility for treatment. He was arrested after being released.

Butler was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery by strangulation and two counts of simple criminal damage to property.

