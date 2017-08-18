Man accused of raping child in Lafourche Parish

THIBODEAUX, LA. – - Deputies in Lafourche Parish say a man was arrested after admitting to having sex with a child under the age of 13.

According to Sheriff Craig Webre, deputies opened the investigation after learning of a rape involving a child. Through the investigation, detectives learned that 18-year-old Kendriontae Johnson allegedly forced the child to have sex.

Webre said that investigators contacted Johnson on August 17 and he admitted to having intercourse with the child. He was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on first-degree rape.

Johnson’s bond is set at $100,000.

“Due to the nature of the crime, no further details will be released,” Webre said.

